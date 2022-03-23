Best Lightweight Linux Distributions For Older Computers

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Lightweight Linux distributions share similar characteristics with their desktop-oriented counterparts. They give us the best of both worlds, but with a slightly modified user experience.They’re easy to install and use, but offer just enough customization to cater to the different needs of different users. In this list, we’ll be going over some of the tried and tested champions of the lightweight Linux distro world.1. AntiXAntix is a Linux distribution based on Debian, which has been jointly developed by the Linux-Kernel Association (LKA) and the Debian Project.LKA was founded in 2005 as the result of a merger between the Debian Linux...



