Bezos ex MacKenzie Scott donates $275 mn to Planned Parenthood

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Washington (AFP) – MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood, a leading advocate for abortion rights in the United States. Planned Parenthood said Scott's donation to the group's national office and 21 affiliates was the largest gift from a single donor in the history of the organization, which operates clinics focused on reproductive and sexual health across the country. Planned Parenthood said Scott's support will help it "work as hard as ever to ensure equitable access to sexual and reproductive health care and education, especially abortion care."



Read More...