Biden Donor Awarded White House Post, Millions in Fed Contracts

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

One of President Biden's top donors and "closest friends" has scored millions of dollars in federal contracts and a prestigious job in the White House, according to a Washington Free Beacon review of government records. Biden in September of last year placed close confidant Joe Kiani, founder and CEO of the medical technology company Masimo Corporation, on the influential President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Kiani's company, which manufactures various medical devices, has received almost $3 million in federal government contracts since Biden took office in 2021. Its contracts include funding from the Department of Defense and Department...



