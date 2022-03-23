Biden jets to Europe as 'new world order' comments reverberate

March 23, 2022

President Biden is traveling to Brussels on Wednesday to take part in a special NATO summit in Belgium and visit Poland to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion. The trip comes after Biden said there will be a "new world order" that must be led by the United States. Departing the White House Wednesday morning, Biden was asked what he will say to European partners. "I'm going to say it all to their face," Biden told reporters. "I'll be happy to talk to you guys when I get back."



