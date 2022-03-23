[Catholic Caucus] Covid Rigorism: Vatican Dissolves Cloistered Monastery

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Covid Rigorism: Vatican Dissolves Cloistered MonasteryThe 15th century Santa Caterina Benedictine monastery in Perugia, Italy, will be closed after an unexpected February Apostolic Visitation. The five nuns, not all of them old, will be transferred to other monasteries. They were expecting a postulant.“The visitor found everything in order, except that we are not vaccinated,” Abbess Mother Catherine, a former scientific researcher, told LaNuovaBQ.it (March 22): “I can confirm that this is the only explanation they gave me at the end of the Apostolic Visitation.”The strictly cloistered nuns ran a bookbinding business. Some time ago, when Mother Catherina visited Perugia Cardinal...



Read More...