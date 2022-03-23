Exclusive — Kevin McCarthy: Dozens of ‘Preservation Notices’ Being Sent Across Government, Setting Stage for GOP Investigative Clash with Biden After Midterms

March 23, 2022

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida — House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Breitbart News exclusively in an interview that House Republicans have sent dozens of “preservation notices” across the federal government to agencies and departments throughout Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration ordering them to preserve documents in anticipation of eventual subpoenas from House Republicans after the 2022 midterm elections. What’s more, McCarthy said he is tasking every House committee with fully engaging in oversight matters — rather than just running everything through the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform — broadening the use of the levers of congressional authority...



