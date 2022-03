Exclusive—Sen. Marco Rubio: Biden’s Border Surge Never Stopped

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“On any given day this year, Customs and Border Patrol may encounter more than 5,400 illegal immigrants making their way into the United States. To give that number some context, it means more people are caught entering America illegally every week than make up the entire population of Panama City, Florida. And that’s not counting the ones who are never caught.”



Read More...