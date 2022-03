Google & Realtor.com Partner To Install Surveillance Nests In Your New Home

March 23, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

If you happen to be in the market for a new home, as many Americans are, be sure to shop on Realtor.com so you can get a grand discount on the smart home surveillance bundle by Google. Currently being offered in select markets in Missouri and Tennessee, with the hope to branch out so everyone …



Read More...