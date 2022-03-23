Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIX) - Starting on July 1, Hoosiers ages 18 and older will no longer be required to get a permit to carry a handgun. On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1296, saying he trusts Hoosiers to lawfully and responsibly carry a handgun in Indiana. Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law, the governor added. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a similar law last week.



