Investigator of former Gov. Greitens pleads guilty to misconduct in 2018 case (FBI agent pleads guilty)

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A former FBI agent hired by the St. Louis circuit attorney to investigate criminal allegations against then-Gov. Eric Greitens has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor evidence tampering in connection with his conduct during the case. William Tisaby, 69, admitted Wednesday that he failed to turn over certain documents to the governor’s defense attorneys, including notes he took during an interview with the woman at the center of the case. He had faced seven felony counts, including allegations that he lied during a March 2018 deposition about the investigation. “There was no malice in this man’s heart,” Tisaby’s attorney, Jermaine Wooten, said...



