Kamala Harris felt 'wounded' and 'belittled' by the photo Vogue chose for her February 2021 cover, book says

March 23, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris felt "belittled" and "wounded" by the cover photo of her that Vogue selected for its February 2021 issue and dispatched a top aide to complain to Anna Wintour, a forthcoming book reportedly says. Politico's West Wing Playbook newsletter on Tuesday published excerpts of "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" by the New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, set to be released in May, that detailed Harris' reaction to the controversial Vogue cover.



