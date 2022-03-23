MacKenzie Scott Donates $275 Million to Planned Parenthood, Would Fund Killing 458,000 Babies in Abortions

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos just donated a record $275 million to the abortion giant Planned Parenthood. AFP reports Mackenzie Scott, whose fortune primarily comes from Amazon, donated the largest one-time gift from a single donor in the history of the billion-dollar abortion chain. “As always our aim has been to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds,” Scott wrote Wednesday in a blog post about her charitable giving. “The cause of equity has no sides.” Scott, who is worth about $49 billion, said she donated more than $3.8 billion to nearly 500 organizations...



Read More...