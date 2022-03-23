New Oral Male Contraceptive Is 99 Percent Effective In Preventing Pregnancy In Mice

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Could a male contraceptive pill finally be on the horizon? Yet another early study suggests so. In a new research project, a new non-hormonal male contraceptive pill has been found to highly effectively prevent pregnancy in mice with zero obvious side effects. Presenting their breakthrough at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS), scientists from the University of Minnesota say they have found a compound that could potentially pave the way for a birth control option for men similar to the widely taken hormonal pill for women. However, they note that there's still a long way to go...



