New York Times Columnists Discuss Uncomfortable Topic of Hunter Biden Laptop

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

New York Times columnists Bret Stephens and Gail Collins have a weekly conversation. Their conversation on Monday started off on somewhat light note on the subject of light, namely Daylight Savings Time and then wandered into Russia's invasion of Ukraine until it settled on a rather uncomfortable topic for anybody who works at the Times -- the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020 by much of the social and news media, including by the periodical they work for.Stephens broached the topic and it produced a rather strange response from Collins:



Read More...