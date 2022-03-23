Not So Fast! Lia Thomas Passed Up By Swimmer In A Dinghy

March 23, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ATLANTA, GA—Just as Lia Thomas was about to make history as the first-ever transgender athlete to win a Division I championship in any sport, Lia was abruptly passed by another swimmer in a dinghy. The swimmer, Emma Weyant, left Lia in her wake as she zipped by and went on to win the 500-yard freestyle race.

