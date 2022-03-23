Orlando Sentinel has to put 'female' in quotation marks to describe swimmer Emma Weyant

As Twitchy reported earlier, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made even more liberal heads explode by signing a proclamation declaring Emma Weyant the best women’s swimmer in the NCAA 500-yard freestyle, a race that was awarded to transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. That’s made the news, and it presents quite a conundrum for headline writers. As Christina Pushaw notes, the Orlando Sentinel had to put “female” in quotation marks when describing Weyant, who is a female. Gov. Ron DeSantis waded further into gender politics today, issuing a proclamation that said a swimmer from Sarasota is the nation’s best “female” in the 500-meter...



