Pakistan – Young Muslim Arrested for Blasphemous Acts Against Christian Community

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Lahore (Agenzia Fides) - The police in Lahore have accused the young Muslim Muhammad Bilal of blasphemy. He is said to have desecrated the cross of the Pentecostal congregation "One in Christ Church" in Lahore through his actions. According to the First Information Report, the young man was arrested under Article 295/a of Pakistan's Penal Code for desecrating a place of worship with the intent to offend religious sensibilities. On the morning of March 16, around 10 a.m., Muhammad Bilal climbed the approximately 12 meter high cross that stands next to the church and tried to damage it. When this...



