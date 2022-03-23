Pelosi’s Electric Car Windfall

Nancy Pelosi's husband cashed in up to $5 million worth of Tesla stock last week as the speaker lobbied for legislation to give subsidies to the electric vehicle industry. Paul Pelosi exercised options to buy between $1 million and $5 million in shares of the electric car maker on March 17, according to disclosures filed with the House clerk. He purchased the option on Dec. 22, 2020, at an overall contract value of between $500,000 and $1 million. Nancy Pelosi has since spearheaded legislation to give tens of billions of dollars to build electric charging stations across the country. Democrats...



