Pfizer Recalling Some Blood Pressure Drug Products With ‘Above Acceptable’ Levels of Cancer-Causing Impurity

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pfizer says that it’s voluntarily recalling some of its blood pressure drug products and two authorized cheaper generic versions of the drug because of elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity. The pharmaceutical giant stated on March 21 that it’s recalling six lots of Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets that are used to treat the symptoms of high blood pressure. Pfizer stated that the tablets, which were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and Puerto Rico from November 2019 to March, have...



