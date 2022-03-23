Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Hits 34 Percent

March 23, 2022

The most recent national poll from Grinnell College showed that President Joe Biden’s approval rating was only at 34 percent. The poll found that only 34 percent of adults in the United States approve of Biden’s performance as president, while a majority, 52 percent, disapprove. There were 14 percent that said they were not sure how they felt about his job performance. [cut] Regarding the economy, only 31 percent said they approved of Biden’s handling of it [cut] Biden also received poor marks on handling the Russian invasion into Ukraine. Only 37 percent approved



