Pope Speaks With Zelenskyy for Second Time to Discuss Vatican’s Role in Ending Russia-Ukraine Conflict

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Pope Francis to intervene in mediating peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, in the face of ‘evil.’VATICAN CIY (LifeSiteNews) – Pope Francis has telephoned Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a second time, as Zelenskyy called for the Vatican to intervene in the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced the call via a tweet from his official social media account Tuesday, saying that he had discussed the “difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops” with Pope Francis. The president also called for the intervention of the Vatican in resolving...



