Ridiculously Incompetent South Carolina Cop Slips Into A Ditch, Shoots, Kills Unarmed Man During Traffic Stop (Video)

Columbia, SC — Dashcam footage was released this week showing exactly why some people should not be given a badge and a gun. Robert Langley Jr. had committed only minor traffic offenses yet his life was taken from him by a Hemingway police officer who had no business holding state approval to use deadly force …



