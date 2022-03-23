Sen. Sasse Calls Out ‘Jackassery’ in Senate Moments After Cruz Questioned Ketanji Brown Jackson

Senator Ben. Sasse (R-NE) called out the “jackassery” in the Senate moments after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questioned President Joe Biden’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, about her soft sentences for child sex offenders. Sasse spoke about why cameras should not be allowed in the Supreme Court when he noted that “the jackassery we often see around [the U.S. Senate] is partly because of people looking for short term camera opportunities.”



