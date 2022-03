South Korean COVID-19 infections top 10 million

March 23, 2022

South Korean health officials said on Wednesday that total COVID-19 infections in the country have reached 10 million amid a surge in severe cases and deaths, Reuters reported. South Korea’s total caseload as of Tuesday was 10,427,247, with a virus-related death toll of 13,432, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), per Reuters.



