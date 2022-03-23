The Coming Disaster

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Welcome to the most dangerous two years in American history. Nations change course slowly, like giant ocean liners. True disasters take a long time to unfold. If you think things look terrible now, you’re not using your imagination. The Biden Administration has only been in power for a little over a year. They got their crowbar in the door early with COVID, but we’ve barely tasted what the professional political class has in store for us. Imagine gas at $10 a gallon, or $15. Imagine food staples so scarce you have to buy them with a ration card (displayed in...



Read More...