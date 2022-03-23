Tucker interviews WI Special Counsel Michael Gableman (2020 election fraud)

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Was there fraud in the 2020 presidential election? Wisconsin Special Counsel Michael Gableman is investigating this, and what he's discovered so far is truly shocking.This woman voted in 2020. More on that here; https://www.wielectionreview.org/WIElectionReviewMission/ElderAbuseScreenshot above is from this video by the WI Special Counsel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOEENrRxkmYWI Special Counsel's website; https://www.wielectionreview.org/Zuckerberg bought the 2020 election and many dem minions helped. He's also paying law firms to fight the special counsel's investigation. Repub legislators have been clueless at best and complicit at worst. Watch Tucker's interview even if you don't like him. If you have high blood pressure, you might want to take...



Read More...