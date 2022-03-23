US airline CEOs call on Biden to lift mask mandate on travel

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The group also called on Biden to end international pre-departure testing.. A group of CEOs from all major U.S. airlines called on resident Joe Biden to lift the federal mask mandate on public transportation. The group -- which includes the heads of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines -- said current restrictions such as international predeparture testing requirements and the federal mask mandate are "no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment." The group cited .. the lifting of such restrictions in other countries as reasons to do away with the COVID-era policies. "It makes...



Read More...