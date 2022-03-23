Vanity: Truth Social continues to disappoint

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Some posters in FR seem to get upset with me when I point out the shortcomings of Truth Social. I get accused of being a troll or someone will say they have been accessing the platform in full body bliss for at least 24 hours now and that I need to get a life or learn to be patient or if that doesn't work they will call all kinds of names. We correctly complain about the shortcomings of the established "social media" platforms but have little concern for those that should give voice to conservatives. Such is the mission of...



Read More...