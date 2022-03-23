Vatican Chief Okays Ukraine’s Use of Arms to Repel Unjust Aggressor

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

ROME — Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has recognized the legitimacy of recourse to arms to repel an unjust aggressor such as in the case of Ukraine in an apparent contradiction of Pope Francis’ rejection of Catholic “just war” doctrine. “The use of weapons is never something desirable, because it always carries a very high risk of taking the life of people or causing serious injury and terrible material damage,” Cardinal Parolin told the Spanish Catholic weekly Vida Nueva when asked whether European nations should be sending weapons to Ukraine. “Nonetheless, the right to defend one’s life, one’s...



Read More...