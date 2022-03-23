Watch: GOP Senator Roasts Biden’s Nominee for Pro-Criminal Policy

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Senate hearings for Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Kentanji Brown Jackson, began on Monday and one GOP Senator, Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn, tore into Jackson’s past with particular vigor, describing Jackson as promoting “restrictions on children and families, and freedom for criminals.” Hitting her for that in a brilliant question (or tirade, depending on perspective), Senator Blackburn said: At the start of the pandemic, you advocated, and again I quote, for “each and every criminal defendant in the D.C. Department of Corrections custody should be released.” That would have been 1500 criminals back on the street if you had had your...



Read More...