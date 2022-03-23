The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Zelenskyy use Martial Law to Order Merger of All of Ukraine’s Public Broadcasters

Reading Time: 3 minutes Under martial law, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has signed an order requiring the consolidation of all national television channels onto a single platform, claiming the significance of a “united information policy.“ According to Reuters, this decision comes as Ukraine is now in a state of emergency as a result of Russia’s […]


