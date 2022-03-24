Attorney General Knudsen Wins Nationwide Order To Halt Biden Immigration Policy

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Following a lawsuit filed by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a federal judge has blocked parts of President Biden’s immigration policy that drastically tied the hands of immigration officers and coincided with a drastic decrease in the number of deportations.The nationwide preliminary injunction issued yesterday requires the Department of Homeland Security to resume deporting dangerous convicted criminals and those whom federal immigration courts have already ordered removal from the United States.“This is a great victory for the rule of law, border security, and public safety across the country. President Biden’s open border policies encourage illegal immigration and make it easier...



Read More...