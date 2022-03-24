Biden administration may allow Russia to buy Iran's excess enriched uranium under new nuclear deal

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Biden administration is considering allowing Russia to buy Iran's excess enriched uranium under the terms of a new nuclear deal, U.S. officials said this week. Under the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPO) in 2015, Russia agreed to buy Iran's excess uranium so that the regime could not build a nuclear weapon, a role that may be revived in the new deal. "Would it be a practical role for Russia to play the same role that it did in the JCPOA prior to the decision to withdraw from it, essentially to accept and to pay for the highly...



