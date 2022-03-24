Biden warns of 'real' food shortage following sanctions on Russia

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

'The price of the sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia'War in Ukraine threatens to blow US food costs sky high. Experts say American shoppers will begin to see higher grocery bills as the war in Ukraine threatens global food supplies. President Biden said Thursday that a food shortage is "gonna be real" following the sanctions that were placed on Russia by the U.S. government as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion into Ukraine. "With regard to food shortage, yes we did talk about food shortages, and it's gonna be real," Biden said during a press conference at...



Read More...