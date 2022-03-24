Cameras captured clear video of I-95 crash that killed 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, sources say

Law enforcement sources on Wednesday shared new details about a deadly crash on I-95 in Philadelphia where an alleged drunk driver plowed into 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian being helped off the busy highway. Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that cameras positioned on Lincoln Financial Field capture "crystal clear" recordings of the crash that killed Martin F. Mack, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, as they assisted Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, early Monday morning. ---SNIP--- Webb appears to have documented the stop in a tweet posted just before the crash that read "why the cop pull me...



