China Eastern Flight 5735: wreckage found 10 kilometers from the main crater

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

According to the officials involved the main crater, located in a mountainous area of the Teng region, has an approximate extension of 2500 square meters and has a depth of about twenty meters. Remains of engine blades, part of the left and right horizontal stabilizers, actuators, and other aircraft components have been found there, along with crew certificates. In addition, Zheng Xi, head of the rescue corps, said that human remains were found at the site. The piece found afar from the main crash site is approximately 1.3 meters long and about 10 cm wide and appears to be part...



Read More...