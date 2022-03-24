Could Marjorie Taylor Greene be blocked from reelection because she’s an insurrectionist?

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theorist and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become the subject of a lawsuit accusing her of being an insurrectionist in connection with the January 6th attack on the Capitol. The 14th amendment of the Constitution bans insurrectionists from holding public office, so if Greene loses, she would not be able to run for office again. Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene is “threatened” by trans women who are “aggressively replacing women” The lawsuit has been brought by a nonprofit called Free Speech For People and argues that due to her role in inciting the Capitol insurrection, Greene “is...



