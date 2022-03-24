Death toll from twin Somalia bombings rises to 48: regional leader [Ilhan Omar's origin]

MOGADISHU, March 24 (Reuters) - The death toll from two bombings that killed a parliamentary election candidate in central Somalia has risen to 48, a regional leader said on Thursday. Amina Mohamed, a vocal critic of the government, was killed on Wednesday by a suicide bomber in the city of Beledweyne, around 300 km (185 miles) north of Mogadishu, on the eve of her expected re-election, witnesses and relatives said. "The two blasts killed 48 people including traders, clerics, officials and civilians and injured 108 others," Ali Gudlawe Hussein, president of Hirshabelle state, said in a statement broadcast on Facebook.



