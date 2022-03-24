Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russian collusion allegations

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia. "Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty," the former president alleged in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Florida. Trump, who beat Democratic nominee Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, alleges "racketeering" and a "conspiracy to commit injurious falsehood," among other claims.



Read More...