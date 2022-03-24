France increases nuclear submarine presence in response to Russian threats

March 24, 2022

Three French nuclear missile submarines have been deployed at sea simultaneously for the first time in three decades as a response to Russian nuclear sabre-rattling. Two of France’s four Triomphant-class ballistic missile submarines have left their base at Ile Longue, south of Brest, bolstering the single vessel that is normally on permanent patrol under the Atlantic, according to the Telegramme, the newspaper of the Breton port. The last time three were deployed at once was in the decade before the end of the Cold War during a US-Soviet standoff over medium-range missiles in Europe.



