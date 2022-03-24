Hundreds of Experts Sign Declaration Condemning Religious Ideology Driving the Russian President's Invasion of Ukraine [UK]

March 24, 2022

Hundreds of experts have signed a declaration denouncing religious ideology that is driving the Russian President's invasion of Ukraine. Eastern Orthodox Christian scholars from around the world have supported a statement to express their sheer shock and horror at the suffering in Ukraine and the weaponization of Christianity in Russia. The declaration, which has been organised by Dr Brandon Gallaher from the University of Exeter and Dr Pantelis Kalaitzidis, from Volos Academy, and is now available in over 10 languages. It has been signed by over a 1,000 people so far. Dr Brandon Gallaher tells Premier: "The religious ideology is...



