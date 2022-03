Ingenuity Mars Helicopter: 23 flights and counting!

23 flights and counting! #MarsHelicopter successfully completed its 23rd excursion. It flew for 129.1 seconds over 358 meters. Data from Ingenuity in the new region it’s headed to will help the @NASAPersevere team find potential science targets. http://go.nasa.gov/ingenuity



