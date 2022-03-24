Joe Biden Says US Must Lead ‘New World Order’

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Monday, US President Joe Biden raised some eyebrows when he stated that a “new world order” would be developed shortly, and it would be up to the US to spearhead it.Biden claimed the globe was at a “inflection point” that “occurs every three or four generations” and therefore it was up to the US to decide the result during an address at the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting.“As one of the top military people said to me in a security meeting the other day, 60 million people died between 1900 and 1946, and since then we’ve established a liberal...



Read More...