Microplastics are found in human BLOOD for the first time as scientists warn particles could travel around the body and become lodged in organs

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Microplastics – tiny pieces of plastic less than 0.2 of an inch (5mm) in diameter – have been found in human blood for the first time. Scientists in the Netherlands took blood samples from 22 anonymous healthy adult donors and analysed them for particles as small as 0.00002 of an inch. The researchers found that 17 out of the 22 volunteers (77.2 per cent) had microplastics in their blood – a finding described as 'extremely concerning'.



