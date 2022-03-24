NATO Not To Deploy Troops In Ukraine In Order To Avoid War With Russia—Secretary General

BRUSSELS, March 24. /TASS/. NATO will not send forces to Ukraine, because it would lead to a full-scale conflict with Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference Thursday. "At the same time, we have a responsibility to ensure that the conflict [in Ukraine] does not become a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia," Stoltenberg said, answering a question about Poland’s proposal to send a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. "We will not deploy troops on the ground in Ukraine, because the only way to do that is to be prepared to engaged in a full conflict with...



