NYC education official forced out for past writings calling homosexuality sinful

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A New York City education official was forced to resign from her position hours after being appointed following reports she had previously labeled homosexuality as a sinful behavior alongside adultery, pedophilia, and fornication. New York City Mayor Eric Adams requested the resignation of the Rev. Kathlyn Barrett-Layne from the city's Panel for Education Policy Tuesday afternoon after reporting from the New York Daily News highlighted writings by Barrett-Layne saying homosexuality was sinful. In an interview with the New York Times, Barrett-Layne claimed her comments were taken out of context. "I feel bullied. I believe that the city is being bullied,”...



Read More...