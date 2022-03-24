Pentagon confirms Kremlin has REJECTED multiple calls from Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Austin: Lack of communication between world's biggest nuclear powers sparks even more fear of a catastrophe as missiles fly in Ukraine

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

- The Pentagon said Thursday efforts to set up calls with top Russian military officials had been ignored. - It comes as Russian jets operate close to NATO borders with Ukraine increasing chances of a miscalculation. -'We've made multiple attempts here but they have not answered up,' said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. - It means the world's two largest nuclear powers are in the dark about each other's moves. - Kirby also said Ukrainian armed forces had pushed Russian ground forces further back from Kyiv. Multiple attempts by Washington's top military leaders to speak with their Russian counterparts have...



Read More...