PICTURED: All six teenage girls who died instantly when semitrailer slammed into their sedan as they made left turn on highway. Blake Shelton – from same Oklahoma town – pays tribute

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The six high school students were packed into a small, 2015 Chevy Spark with just four seats - and only the two teenaged girls riding in the front seat were wearing seatbelts, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Wednesday. The six girls were all students of Tishomingo Public School, according to the district's superintendent. The driver was 16 years old, three of the other girls were 15 and the other two passengers were both 17. The two vehicles collided around 12.19pm on Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 377 and Oklahoma 22 in Tishomingo, a rural city of about 3,000 located...



