Pope's Pacifism Cracks as Vatican OKs War

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Francis flip-flops, Parolin approves Italy sending weapons to UkrainePope Francis is making a sudden U-turn on the morality of war after declaring all wars to be unjust and upending the Church's doctrine on "just war". "There is no such thing as a just war; they do not exist!" the pontiff told participants at the International Congress of the Pontifical Foundation Gravissimum Educationis on Friday. On Tuesday, however, immediately after speaking to the pontiff on the telephone, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Italian parliamentarians that Francis had given him the green light to fight a just war. Pope Backs Ukraine President"Today...



Read More...