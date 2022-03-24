San Diego Marine arrested in deadly fight at Dana Point [CA] pizza restaurant

March 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The brawl happened around 7 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, and “investigators have worked tirelessly since the incident to identify the man involved in the fight,” the Sheriff’s Department said. Officials have not determined what led up to the fight or whether the two men had any previous relationship. By the time law enforcement arrived at the restaurant, Terry had suffered a serious injury, the news release explains. He was rushed to the hospital but died the next day. There was no sign of the other man involved in the struggle. The sheriff’s department is still investigating the incident...



Read More...